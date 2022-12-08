DeSantis to Meet GOP Donors in Miami After Re-election Blowout

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has invited some of his main donors to a meeting in Miami Sunday following a landslide reelection victory that fueled speculation he might jostle Donald Trump for the Republican party’s 2024 presidential nomination.
Both DeSantis and his wife, Casey, will join a dinner and discussion on Florida’s “Freedom Blueprint,” according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the invitation isn’t public. Representatives for the governor didn’t reply to a request for comments on the meeting, which was reported earlier Wednesday by the Washington Post.