Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Among Banks to Offload $750 Million of Citrix Debt

Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley were among a total of six lenders that offloaded $750 million of debt tied to the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. earlier this week as Wall Street banks look to chip away at billions of dollars in risky loans clogging their balance sheets.
Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Santander and Societe Generale SA were also part of what’s known as a pooled sell-down arrangement due to expire on Dec. 15, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the transaction is private. Apollo Global Management Inc., Franklin Templeton, and Diameter Capital Partners bought the debt at a steep discount of 87 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg previously reported.