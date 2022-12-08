China Asks Insurers to Buy Bonds as Retail Investors Pull Back

Chinese regulators asked the nation’s biggest insurers to buy bonds being offloaded as retail customers pull their cash from fixed-income investments, according to people familiar with the matter.
At a meeting on Wednesday, Chinese regulators told top insurers to backstop the market and buy bonds sold by wealth management units at banks to prevent further volatility, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations. Some banks also proposed to use their proprietary trading desks to scoop up bonds, one of the people said.