Wealth

Bids to Dine With Investor Bill Ackman Top $25,000

This is the fifth time the Pershing Square CEO is raising money for charity by auctioning off a lunch.

William "Bill" Ackman, founder and chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP.

Photographer: Andrew Harrer

Bids have started rolling in for the chance to eat alongside billionaire investor Bill Ackman, an annual charity auction that emulates Warren Buffett’s popular philanthropic lunch.

So far, more than a dozen bids have been received to dine with the chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, and the price had risen to $25,500 as of 10:22 a.m. Thursday in New York. The auction, which started Dec. 6 at $15,000, closes on Monday. The winning bidder can invite a guest, but the location of the lunch has not yet been determined.

