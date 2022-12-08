Airbnb to Block Some Bookings to Prevent New Year’s Eve Parties

Airbnb Inc. is prohibiting some users from booking single-night rentals of entire properties as part of the home sharing platform’s push to prevent parties on New Year’s Eve.
The company will ban the reservations for guests without a positive account history or previous bookings on the platform, factors that it sees as likely for a party to occur, according to a statement Thursday. A booking in the same area where a guest lives will also raise a a red flag. And, if the same guest tries to book a two- or three-night reservation, Airbnb will suggest they book a private room or hotel. The restrictions will take effect over the upcoming New Year’s Eve weekend in 11 countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, France, Spain and the UK.