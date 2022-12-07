 Skip to content
Trump Is Trying to Evade Fraud Probe With Florida Suit, New York AG Claims

  • New York attorney general calls Trump ‘a disgruntled litigant’
  • Former president sued to block access to details of his assets
Former President Donald Trump’s attempt to derail evidence gathering in New York’s $250 million civil fraud suit against him and his company is a “baseless” delay tactic, the state’s attorney general told a judge.

Trump’s emergency motion for a temporary restraining order, filed in Florida, sidesteps the New York court where the fraud suit was filed, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a filing Wednesday in federal court in West Palm Beach. Trump’s request also should be denied because there is no emergency, she said. 

