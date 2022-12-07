New York AG James Says Probe Substantiated Claims of Aide’s Misconduct

New York Attorney General Letitia James said an independent investigation substantiated sexual-harassment allegations against her longtime chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan, whose resignation was revealed last week.
James, a Democrat who has long spoken out against mistreatment of women, said in a statement Wednesday that her office handled the allegations “as aggressively as every other matter that has come before our office.” She said she moved quickly to put Khan under workplace restrictions and hired an outside law firm for the review within three days of hearing the allegations.