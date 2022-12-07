 Skip to content
Politics

Supreme Court Struggles to Limit Case Aiming to Give States Ability to Upend Election Law

  • Supreme Court debates bid to give state lawmakers more power
  • Barrett says theory could mean ‘notoriously difficult lines’
The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg
By

Updated on

US Supreme Court justices struggled to narrow a clash over a far-reaching constitutional argument that would give state lawmakers more power to set the rules for federal elections. 

Hearing arguments for almost three hours Wednesday, the justices weighed Republican contentions that the Constitution assigns near-exclusive election authority to state legislatures. The approach could strip state judges and other officials of longstanding roles in shaping congressional districts, voter eligibility and mail-in ballot requirements.

Copy Link