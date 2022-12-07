China’s Yuan Faces Reality Check After Reopening-Driven Rally

The yuan rally spurred by China’s reopening optimism is set to face a reality check as doubts grow on whether any economic rebound will match the currency’s rapid gains.
The yuan wiped out nearly a third of its yearly loss last month before surging past the key 7 per dollar level on Monday. Its appreciation beyond 6.95 would suggest the advance is likely overdone, according to Societe Generale AG, while UBS Group AG strategists are retaining forecasts for the currency to depreciate to 7.3 by March, near the lowest level this year.