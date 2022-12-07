 Skip to content
Arco Minority Shareholders Urge Rejection of Takeover Proposal

Arco Platform’s IPO debut at the Nasdaq in New York.
Arco Platform’s IPO debut at the Nasdaq in New York.Source: Libby Greene

A group of Arco Platform Ltd. shareholders sent a letter to directors urging them to reject a deal to take the company private, according to a copy of the communication reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Arisaig Partners, Gavea Investimentos and Hix Capital, which say they represent a collective ownership stake of 13%, wrote that if Arco agrees to a proposed takeover by Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic LLC, it would “represent a callous mistreatment of minority shareholders,” according to the letter. The group described the $11-a-share offer price as “unfavorable,” adding that the value is not “anywhere close to acceptable” based on Arco’s history as a public company, earnings momentum, recent volume-weighted market price and peers. 

