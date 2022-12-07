Arco Minority Shareholders Urge Rejection of Takeover Proposal

A group of Arco Platform Ltd. shareholders sent a letter to directors urging them to reject a deal to take the company private, according to a copy of the communication reviewed by Bloomberg News.
Arisaig Partners, Gavea Investimentos and Hix Capital, which say they represent a collective ownership stake of 13%, wrote that if Arco agrees to a proposed takeover by Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic LLC, it would “represent a callous mistreatment of minority shareholders,” according to the letter. The group described the $11-a-share offer price as “unfavorable,” adding that the value is not “anywhere close to acceptable” based on Arco’s history as a public company, earnings momentum, recent volume-weighted market price and peers.