Vietnam Raises Loan Growth Cap to Soothe Growing Funding Woes

The State Bank of Vietnam announced it is raising its credit growth limit for the banking system by 1.5-2 percentage points to boost economic growth as some companies struggle to obtain funding.
Banks with sufficient liquidity and relatively low lending interest rates will be granted higher credit quotas than others, according to a statement on the regulator’s website late Monday. Central bank Governor Nguyen Thi Hong directed lenders to prioritize lending to sectors that can help create momentum for economic growth, such as production, farming and exports.