These Are the 89 Best Restaurants in California, Says Michelin Guide

California’s economy is expanding, and so are the number of restaurants on the highest end of the spectrum.
As the state stands ready to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, overtaking Germany, and rich residents get richer, dining rooms are following suit. The Michelin Guide, which announced selections at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, awarded three stars to Addison in San Diego. Seven area restaurants now hold that designation of “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.” New York has only five with three stars, a list that has not changed in five years.