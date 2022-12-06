China Reports Fewer Covid Cases as Blanket Testing Rules Eased
Capital Beijing also scraps tests to enter most public venues
Infections have fallen for eight days since Nov. 27 peak
China is reporting fewer Covid-19 cases as a wave that started to accelerate last month appears to be tailing off amid a pullback in the sweeping testing regime that saw a negative result needed to even enter a public park.
The nation reported 27,164 cases for Monday, down from 29,171 on Sunday. Infections have fallen each of the past eight days since peaking at 38,808 on Nov. 27.