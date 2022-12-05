 Skip to content
Volkswagen Resumes Partially Halted China Plants as Lockdowns Ease

Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Bloomberg News

Volkswagen AG restarted production at the carmaker’s major sites in China after halting output during the latest Covid-related lockdowns. 

The German automaker has resumed operations at its joint venture plant with China FAW Group Co. in Chengdu and its factory in Changchun, a spokesperson said Monday, as the government appears to take gradual steps away from its strict policies on containing outbreaks. VW earlier suspended the Chengdu operation for over a week while stopping two of five production lines in Changchun. 

