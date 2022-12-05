US, EU to Address Differences on EV Subsidies That Could Threaten a Trade War

The US and European Union committed to resolving differences over the American Inflation Reduction Act, which the EU says provides unfair subsidies to US manufacturers and threatens to undermine the transatlantic relationship.
EU and US officials met on Monday for the third iteration of the Trade and Technology Council outside of Washington to discuss the matter and other trade issue important to both regions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, along with European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis attended the gathering.