Trafigura Nears Multibillion-Dollar German-Backed Loan for LNG

Commodities trader Trafigura Group is close to agreeing on a German government-backed loan for gas supplies, as Berlin steps up efforts to secure natural resources following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The loan of around $3 billion to $4 billion would be linked to Trafigura supplying Germany with liquefied natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. It would be the second such deal in recent months, after Trafigura in October announced it had secured an $800 million loan to supply metals to Germany.