China should adopt rapid antigen tests for Covid and allow home isolation for those with mild infections, the former top two officials at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said, adding to the drumbeat of pro-relaxation sentiment building in the world’s second-largest economy.
Rapid tests that can be done at home will be a crucial alternative to mass laboratory testing as local authorities wind down blanket PCR requirements, Feng Zijian, the former deputy chief at China CDC, told The Paper in an interview published on Monday. It is also necessary to allow mild and asymptomatic Covid patients to isolate at home, he told the local media outlet.