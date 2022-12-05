 Skip to content
China’s Top Builder Posts 404% Bond Return on Policy Shifts

  • Country Garden led November’s 20% rebound in junk dollar notes
  • Sector’s rebound is seen lasting into early 2023: analyst
Country Garden Holdings Co.'s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai.
Country Garden Holdings Co.'s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai.Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Dollar bonds of China’s largest developer have returned an eye-watering 404% the past month, highlighting the reversal of fortunes in the country’s property sector as policy shifts have brightened investor sentiment.

Country Garden Holdings Co. notes started slumping in mid-September, just as another round of worry about real estate firms’ liquidity took hold. A dollar bond maturing in 2024 got as low as 10 cents on Nov. 2, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. By Monday, it was briefly above 70 cents and set for its highest close since June. 

