China Traders Hunt for Long-Term Reopening Winners After Frenzy

As China’s reopening starts to take shape, investor focus is increasingly seen shifting from frenzied stock bets to longer-term plays such as consumer and health-care shares.
Money managers are zeroing in on companies that’ll benefit from a reopening-led economic recovery instead of travel and catering firms whose shares have jumped sharply in the early days of the rally. Some are positioning for a full easing of Covid restrictions to take place by March, even if the journey toward that end may be bumpy.