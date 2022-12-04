 Skip to content
China Traders Hunt for Long-Term Reopening Winners After Frenzy

  • Consumption, health-care stocks seen gaining in the longer run
  • Rally in shares linked to travel, airlines could fade away
As China’s reopening starts to take shape, investor focus is increasingly seen shifting from frenzied stock bets to longer-term plays such as consumer and health-care shares.

Money managers are zeroing in on companies that’ll benefit from a reopening-led economic recovery instead of travel and catering firms whose shares have jumped sharply in the early days of the rally. Some are positioning for a full easing of Covid restrictions to take place by March, even if the journey toward that end may be bumpy.

