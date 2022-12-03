 Skip to content
Just Stop Oil Activists Lie in Harrods Bed as Fuel Poverty Protests Sweep UK

A group gathered to protest energy bills over rising living cost in London, UK, on Dec. 3.

Photographer: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By
THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Nina Lloyd, PA)

Just Stop Oil activists tucked themselves into a Harrods display bed as part of fuel poverty protests sweeping the UK.

