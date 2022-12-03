Just Stop Oil Activists Lie in Harrods Bed as Fuel Poverty Protests Sweep UK

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Sanjay Shah used an obscure loophole to go from unemployed trader to $700 million whale in just a few years. Now regulators are after him for what they consider the biggest tax heist in European history.
J&J Says It Won’t Make an Offer for Horizon Therapeutics
Bonds Rallying Back From Brutal Year Show Power of Higher Rates
UK Interest Rate Should Peak Below 4.5% to Avoid Deeper Recession: BOE Official
Fed Could Be Pushed by Overheated Wages to Higher Peak Rates
China Economists Call for Easing of Covid Curbs to Boost Growth
Delta, Pilots Reach Four-Year Deal With 31% in Pay Raises
AT&T to Pay $6 Million to SEC Over Private Calls to Analysts
McLaren in Talks With Investors About £250 Million Funding: Sky
VW Looks to Expand Coding Schools to Bolster Tech Skills
Pentagon Warns China on Asia-Pacific: US Will Keep War-Fighting Edge
Iran Reviews Hijab Law After Monthslong Protests, Telegraph Says
A £30 Million Hampstead Steal for a Billionaire With Style
China Oceanwide Has Potential Buyer for $1.2 Billion LA Project
Messi Scores, Argentina Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals
No. 4 USC Falls to Utah in Pac-12, All But Ending CFP Hope
The Tragedy of Avoidable Covid Deaths
Fighting Mental Illness Isn’t Enough to Stop Gun Violence
Protests Put Xi Jinping in Unfamiliar Territory
Can Duolingo Actually Teach You Spanish?
Ryanair, EasyJet Scale Back in Germany Over Airport Fees
11 Hours With Sam Bankman-Fried: Inside the Bahamian Penthouse After FTX’s Fall
Florida Lawmakers Review Ways to Restore Some Disney Privileges
UAW Presidential Race Heads Toward Runoff in a Rebuke of Leaders
Tiny Wind Farms Are Ready to Ease Britain’s Energy Crunch
Seaweed Plastic, Farming Startups Among 2022 Earthshot Prize Winners
A Swiss Mission for Architects: Hide That Housing Complex
Flu Hospitalizations Nearly Double Over the Last Week in the US
Federal Transportation Program Expands to Curb Crashes and Emissions
This Week in Crypto: BlockFi’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy (Podcast)
Crypto Feels the Wrath of FTX’s Demise Through Bankruptcies (Podcast)
Bankman-Fried’s Latest Crypto Advice Rings Hollow After FTX Failures
A group gathered to protest energy bills over rising living cost in London, UK, on Dec. 3.
Just Stop Oil activists tucked themselves into a Harrods display bed as part of fuel poverty protests sweeping the UK.