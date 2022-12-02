South Africa Rules Out Asking Eskom Bondholders to Take Haircuts

South Africa’s government isn’t asking creditors of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to accept losses as part of a plan to tackle the state-owned power utility’s debt burden, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said.
The National Treasury said in October’s budget update that the government may shift between one-third and two-thirds of the power company’s debt of about 400 billion rand ($23 billion) onto its own balance sheet. Details including the amount and terms of the transfer are expected to be announced in February’s budget.