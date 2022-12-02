South Africa Heads for Longest Stretch of Power Cuts Yet

South Africa is heading for its longest stretch of power cuts yet after state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. announced it will ration electricity from Friday afternoon until further notice.
Due to the breakdown of six generating units at five power stations, the need to conserve emergency generation reserves and a delay in returning to service numerous generating units, Eskom will implement so-called stage 2 loadshedding, removing 2,000 megawatts from the national grid, the utility said in a statement sent via WhatsApp.