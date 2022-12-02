Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Offers Talks to Government for Elections

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan offered to talk to the government about holding early elections and threatened to dissolve two of the nation’s four provincial assemblies if officials don’t follow through.
A shaky economic situation means Pakistan’s coalition government should negotiate a date for early elections, Khan said at a briefing organized by his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The country’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah said the government will consider the offer before making a decision.