Mpox Health Emergency to Be Lifted as US Cases Dwindle

US health officials said they’re preparing to the end the emergency declaration for mpox, the virus until recently known as monkeypox, as cases dwindle nationwide.
The Health and Human Services Department “does not expect that it needs to renew the emergency declaration when it ends on January 31,” Secretary Xavier Becerra said Friday in a statement. “But we won’t take our foot off the gas -- we will continue to monitor the case trends closely and encourage all at-risk individuals to get a free vaccine.”