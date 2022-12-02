Nuclear Monitors Near Accord on Ukraine Security Zone at Zaporizhzhia Plant

International nuclear monitors say they are closing in on an agreement between Ukraine and Russia that would set up a security zone around Europe’s largest atomic energy plant, potentially easing concerns about an accident.
“We are getting closer to something that could be acceptable,” Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency said in an interview Friday with Bloomberg Television. IAEA monitors are at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, whose six reactors are shut down after months of attacks, while Grossi tries to persuade the governments in Kyiv and Moscow to cease military activities around the facility.