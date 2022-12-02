The Three Best Veteran-Owned Whiskeys We’ve Tasted This Year

There are many ways to get into the world of whiskey-making. Some people, like Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Harlen Wheatley, come from backgrounds in chemical engineering. Rob Dietrich of Sweet Amber was a rock ’n’ roll roadie.
For Scott Neil, the path cut through the mountains of Afghanistan. As part of Special Forces Team ODA 595, the Green Beret helped overthrow a Taliban stronghold in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. The unit daringly navigated the rugged terrain on horseback, earning the nickname “Horse Soldiers.”