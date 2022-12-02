 Skip to content
Swiss Private Bankers Turn Fire on Each Other to Overturn UK Ban

  • Trio of bankers facing lifetime bans over “corrupt” practices
  • UK watchdog fined Julius Baer for systematic failings

A trio of bankers at Julius Baer Group Ltd.’s UK unit tried to blame each other as they sought to reverse a proposed ban for enabling “corrupt” finders-fees on foreign exchange transactions.

The private bankers are facing a lifetime prohibition from working in UK finance from the Financial Conduct Authority, which said they acted recklessly by funneling fees to officials at Yukos companies. The three -- a relationship manager and two of her bosses -- have all rejected the FCA’s conclusions, but cast doubt on the levels of awareness of each other.

