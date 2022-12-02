CLO Investors Brace for Credit Risk in Loans Next Year

As interest rates rise, so are concerns about the credit quality of the floating-rate loans that back the $1.2 trillion market for collateralized loan obligations.
Loans are widely believed to face higher downgrades next year, and according to Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, even assuming average levels of cuts, CLOs will probably get hurt. Most of the structures feature a guideline that can press them to cut off payments to holders of their riskiest bonds, and maybe even multiple groups of noteholders, if too many of their loans are cut to the CCC tier.