Singapore Real Income Growth Still Below Pre-Covid Era on Prices

Singaporeans are seeing faster growth in their real income this year but the pace hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels even after robust adjustments in pay, dragged by inflation near a 14-year high.
Real median wage, which takes inflation into account, increased 2.1% in 2022, faster than 0.9% the previous year but lower than the average growth rate of 3.8% in 2014-2019 when price gains were muted, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s annual Labor Force Report. This even as nominal median income grew 8.3% to S$5,070, up from 3.2% in 2021.