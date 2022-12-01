Germany’s Scholz Says Gender Equality Even More Crucial in Times of Crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said promoting gender equality is even more important during times of crisis caused by war and disease as he took delivery of a new report on the issue from a Group of Seven advisory body on Thursday.
The report -- “A shared vision for gender equality” -- was prepared for the G-7 by 20 experts from 14 nations and includes detailed recommendations covering topics such as funding, data collection, ownership, entrepreneurship, investment, gender-based violence and feminist diplomacy.