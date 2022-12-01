 Skip to content
Germany’s Scholz Says Gender Equality Even More Crucial in Times of Crisis

Olaf Scholz and Jutta Allmendinger, in Berlin, Dec 1.&nbsp;

Photographer: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said promoting gender equality is even more important during times of crisis caused by war and disease as he took delivery of a new report on the issue from a Group of Seven advisory body on Thursday.

The report -- “A shared vision for gender equality” -- was prepared for the G-7 by 20 experts from 14 nations and includes detailed recommendations covering topics such as funding, data collection, ownership, entrepreneurship, investment, gender-based violence and feminist diplomacy.

