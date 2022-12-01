 Skip to content
Pursuits

Racism Row Erupts as William And Kate Visit Boston

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston. (Brian Snyder/Pool Photo via AP)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (DANICA KIRKA)

London (AP) -- Prince William's office said “racism has no place in our society” as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother’s treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States.

Lady Susan Hussey, 83, resigned Wednesday as an honorary member of the royal household after the chief executive of an east London women’s refuge said Hussey repeatedly asked her where she “really came from” after she told the older woman that she was British. The exchange took place at a Buckingham Palace reception for those working to end domestic violence.

