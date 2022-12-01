Platinum Mining Target Says Takeover Battle Damages Operations

A South African platinum miner targeted for acquisition said a year-long takeover battle is taking its toll, and urged the Public Investment Corp. -- a key investor -- to break the impasse between rival bidders.
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Holdings Ltd. said competing offers from Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd and Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. have created uncertainty, weighing on production in the third quarter. RBPlat Chief Executive Officer Steve Phiri and Chief Operating Officer Neil Carr have delayed their retirement until April, but face a myriad of challenges, including cost inflation and power supply disruptions.