Net-Zero Goals Face a New Threat: Government Spending Cuts

With US and European governments under pressure to cut spending and narrow deficits, clean energy investments -- and countries’ green goals -- are in new jeopardy, strategists and economists say.
Political pressure to cut spending is rising. The UK is planning tax hikes and budget cuts to stabilize its public finances. In the US, a narrow Republican majority in the House of Representatives portends a showdown over spending. Even Brazil, which just elected the relatively climate-friendly Lula, is keen to signal fiscal rectitude.