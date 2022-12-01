 Skip to content
LeBron Gets 31 in Lakers' 128-109 Rout of Dame-less Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, passes the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (GREG BEACHAM)
Updated on

Los Angeles (AP) -- LeBron James had 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Austin Reaves added a season-high 22 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from a heartbreaking loss with a 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers' sixth victory in eight games. Los Angeles shook off a gut-wrenching loss to Indiana in which it blew a late 17-point lead by taking an 18-point lead early in the fourth against Portland and holding on comfortably to beat a team with a winning record for the first time since Nov. 2.

