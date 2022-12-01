Wall Street’s Buyout Bankers Are Reaching Their Lending Limits

KKR & Co.’s buyout of a French insurance broker is offering a window into the diminishing power of Wall Street’s vaunted leveraged finance machine.
The buyout firm agreed to fund on its own the totality of the €2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) purchase price for April Group, according to people familiar with the matter. Few banks are in much of a position to extend multibillion-dollar loans for acquisitions these days, given that they’re still saddled with more than $40 billion of unwanted buyout debt on their balance sheets.