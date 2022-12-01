Asset Manager Hildene to Buy Niche Mortgages and Sell Them as Bonds

Hildene Capital Management is buying up non-qualified mortgages from a retail lender to repackage them into bonds later on, despite the housing market’s slowdown.
The investment management firm has struck a multi-year deal with CrossCountry Mortgage to purchase some of the loans the mortgage lender originates -- those made to borrowers who don’t qualify for government-backed debt -- according to a statement seen by Bloomberg. Hildene plans to push those mortgages, known as non-qualified home loans, into the roughly $800 billion non-agency residential mortgage backed securities market.