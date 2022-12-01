Bloomberg Markets live from New York, focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
A new breed of airships seeks to take flight and provide a greener solution for both luxury travel and heavy industry. But is the business case for bringing them back enough to overcome a troubled past?
Transcript: The Protests in China and Why They Happened Now
Canada Banks’ Lending Margins in Spotlight as Economy Slows
US Inflation Indicator Rises by Less Than Forecast as Spending Increases
Continuing US Jobless Claims Rise to Highest Since February
UK Firms Expect to Raise Prices 6%, See Inflation Lingering
Go-Private Bid from General Atlantic, Dragoneer Propels Arco
Airline Chairman Eyes More Gains for Stock Fueling Turkey’s World-Beating Rally
Billionaire Riberas’s Car Parts Maker Eyes Scrap in Green Bet
Google Takes Fight to Topple Record Fine Over Android to EU’s Top Court
Banks Are Devising Ways to ID Mass Shooters Before They Strike
Macron Blasts New US Subsidies Law Before Dinner at White House
Boris Johnson Will Stand Again at the Next General Election
David Bonderman’s Family Office Is Opening Up to World’s Rich
Boone Pickens Texas Ranch Sells After Price Cut to $170 Million
Gaylord Perry, Two-time Cy Young Winner, Dies At 84
The 151 Best Movies and Shows To Binge Watch During The Holidays
Biden Is Still Failing America’s Black Farmers
Schools Are Missing Their Chance to Fight Learning Loss
Hold the Iowa Caucuses in Spring. It Won’t Change Much.
A Cloud Startup Wants to Be a Crystal Ball for Farmers Everywhere
How a Ruling Family Tipped Sri Lanka Into Economic Free Fall
The Avatar Sequel Is a Make-or-Break Moment for Disney’s $71 Billion Fox Deal
Reducing Maternal Mortality Tops List of Goals Africa is Most Likely to Miss
Black Domestic Violence Campaigner Brands Remarks at Palace a ‘Form of Abuse’
EU Can’t Afford Trade War in US Subsidies Clash, Vestager Says
Biden Tempts Battery Makers Balking at Steep German Energy Bills
Beverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal Worker
Wanted: NYC Rat Czar. Will Offer Salary as High as $170,000
The Case for Guerrilla Crosswalks
Crypto Feels the Wrath of FTX’s Demise Through Bankruptcies (Podcast)
Bankman-Fried’s Latest Crypto Advice Rings Hollow After FTX Failures
Here Are the Key Takeaways From Bankman-Fried’s DealBook Summit
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson will stand again as an MP at the next general election, a source close to the former prime minister has confirmed.
Mr Johnson will run for re-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next poll, expected to be held in 2024.