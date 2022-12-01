 Skip to content
Boris Johnson Will Stand Again at the Next General Election

Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
By
THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Sophie Wingate, PA Political Correspondent)

Boris Johnson will stand again as an MP at the next general election, a source close to the former prime minister has confirmed.

Mr Johnson will run for re-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next poll, expected to be held in 2024.

