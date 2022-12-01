 Skip to content
Beijing Eases Covid Curbs, Letting Some Patients Isolate at Home

  • Move marks a shift away from core tenet of China’s Covid Zero
  • Societal concerns, stretched resources behind the relaxation
Security guards wear protective gear in Beijing on Nov. 30.
Security guards wear protective gear in Beijing on Nov. 30.Photographer: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
By
Bloomberg News
Updated on

Beijing will allow some virus-infected people to isolate at home, starting with residents of the city’s most-populous district, a landmark shift that reflects the pressure officials are under from a record outbreak and public opposition to Covid Zero

Low-risk patients can do home isolation for a week if they choose, people familiar with the plans said, dialing back a nationwide policy that has seen everyone with Covid sent to government quarantine sites regardless of severity, to halt transmission chains. 

