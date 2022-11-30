Tokyo Court Set to Rule on Same-Sex Couples’ Right to Marriage

Tokyo’s District Court is set to rule Wednesday on whether the country’s lack of recognition for same-sex marriage is constitutional, the latest in a series of cases on the future of LGBTQ couples’ right to marry.
Japan is the only Group of Seven major democracy that doesn’t recognize same-sex unions, and couples have brought lawsuits across the country in a bid to press for change. Industry bodies have warned that the lack of such provisions could hinder Japan’s ability to compete on the global market for talent.