Tokyo Court Rejects Claim Challenging Ban on Same-Sex Marriages

Tokyo’s District Court ruled that the country’s lack of recognition for same-sex marriage doesn’t violate the constitution. But the presiding judge also said the absence of a legal framework allowing same-sex partners to become a family posed a “grave threat” to their rights.
“There is no rational reason for the situation, which is at odds with Article 24 of the constitution,” Kyodo reported the court as saying, even as it rejected a claim for damages from eight plaintiffs. Article 24 lays out rights to freedom of marriage.