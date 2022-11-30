 Skip to content
Politics

Taliban’s Diplomatic Isolation Leaves Afghan Economy Squeezed

  • Russia, China among nations with accredited Taliban diplomats
  • UN concerned over persistent violence, human rights abuses

The Taliban’s failure to break its international isolation since seizing power overnight last year has plunged Afghanistan into a humanitarian crisis, with little prospect of aid for a crumbling economy.

The United Nations General Assembly earlier this month voiced “deep concern over the volatility in Afghanistan since the takeover of the Taliban in 2021, and the persistent violence and presence of terrorist groups as well as abuse of human rights, including those of women, girls and minorities.”

