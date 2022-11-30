Creator of Anti-Ark ETF Is Losing Fund in Break From New Firm

The man behind the infamous ETF shorting Cathie Wood’s flagship strategy is no longer in control of the fund after splitting from the firm he joined just seven months ago.
Matthew Tuttle’s exchange-traded fund lineup, which includes the $344 million AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (ticker SARK), was acquired by AXS Investments LLC earlier this year as part of the firm’s aggressive expansion bid. As part of the tie-up, Tuttle, chief executive of Tuttle Capital Management, was brought on as managing director. Effective Wednesday, he will no longer serve as portfolio manager of SARK and more than two dozen other funds, filings show.