GoTo’s Plans for Controlled Stake Sales Won’t Occur for Now

GoTo Group’s novel plan for a managed sale of shareholders’ stock -- aimed at avoiding a bigger selloff when a lock-up on their holdings expires -- isn’t going ahead for now.
The shareholders that considered selling have decided not to proceed at this time, GoTo said in a statement Wednesday. The holders and potential buyers involved in the discussions haven’t agreed on a price, people familiar with the matter said. Some holders GoTo has been in talks with are inclined to wait for a recovery in the stock price before selling, the people said.