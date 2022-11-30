Germany Needs a Win And Help to Avoid World Cup Early Exit

Doha, Qatar (AP) -- After getting a favor from Costa Rica, Germany needs a win against the Central American team on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages at the World Cup.
Costa Rica’s surprise win over Japan on Sunday ensured Germany did not face the prospect of immediate elimination with a loss to Spain later that day. With the pressure off, Germany fought back from a goal down and drew 1-1 thanks to Niclas Füllkrug’s late equalizer to postpone its fate to its final game in Group E.