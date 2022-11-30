European Banks Are Worst-Placed for a Long Recession

European banks are poorly positioned for a long recession due to high capital burdens and low interest rates, consulting firm McKinsey & Co. said.
A long recession will see all banks suffer from a mix of higher costs, a slowdown in everything from investment projects to mortgage issuances, and higher risks of defaults, McKinsey said in its annual report on the state of the industry. Globally, return on equity could fall to 7% by 2026, while in Europe that measure of profitability could fall below 6%.