Deutsche Bank CEO Says ECB Not Needed to Manage Leveraged Loans

Deutsche Bank AG doesn’t need warnings from its regulator to dial back the risk it faces in leveraged loans, its top executive said, adding to a chorus of bankers pushing back against what they see as excessive interference.
Germany’s largest lender has taken steps over the past 12 months to adjust the business to an increasingly challenging environment, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said at a conference Wednesday. Bloomberg reported last week that Deutsche Bank is among a handful of institutions facing tougher capital demands for that business.