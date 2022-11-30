Corteva to Buy Stoller in $1.2 Billion Deal to Boost Biologicals

Agricultural chemical giant Corteva Inc. agreed to buy biologicals firm Stoller Group for $1.2 billion to accelerate its expansion into the growing market for nature-based crop protection products.
Corteva gains a closely held Houston-based company with operations and sales in more than 60 countries and $400 million in forecast revenues from the deal, the Indianapolis-based company said Wednesday in a statement. The all-cash takeover is expected to close in the first half of next year and will add to Corteva earnings for 2023.