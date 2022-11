La Jolla Country Day high school basketball player Jada Williams poses for a portrait Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in San Diego. Jada Williams has been a fixture on social media since she was 11 and stands out because of her flair for engagement. With the advent of NIL, she has parlayed her basketball skill and social media presence into six major endorsement deals that bring in a total of six figures a year. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)