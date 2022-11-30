British PE Firm TDR Raises €4.2 Billion for New Buyout Fund

TDR Capital has raised billions of euros for a new buyout fund, adding resources for deals and to support its portfolio of consumer-related companies at a time when the sector is under pressure from rising costs.
The British firm secured €4.2 billion ($4.3 billion), according to a person familiar with the matter. It will use the money to hunt for new deals and also for bolt-on acquisitions for its current businesses, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A spokesperson for TDR declined to comment.