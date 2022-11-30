 Skip to content
BlackRock Warns High Rates, Vigilantes Will Stymie Bonds in 2023

  • Recommends inflation-linked bonds, investment grade credit
  • Sees Fed reaching terminal rate of 5% in first half of 2023

Next year, throw out the old playbook of buying long-dated government bonds in a recession, says the research arm of BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager.

Strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute are telling clients to underweight government bonds in favor of inflation-linked debt and investment grade credit. Stubbornly high consumer prices, soaring national debt, and liquidity risk mean the asset class will offer little protection against an economic downturn, the firm said in its 2023 outlook report. At the same time, bond vigilantes revolting against inflationary policies threaten to keep pushing up yields.

